Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

