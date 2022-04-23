Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,310 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $25.95 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

