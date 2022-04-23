Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

PLTK stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

