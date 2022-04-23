Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.10 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.77.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total transaction of $111,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

