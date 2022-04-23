HiCoin Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin Coin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

