Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

