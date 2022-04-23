Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,476. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

