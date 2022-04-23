Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $15.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.02. 623,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,682. Herc has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.78.

Get Herc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Herc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Herc by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.