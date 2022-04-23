Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses in the fourth quarter. The company’s international performance was also impressive. In the International Dental business, the company registered strong sales growth in the U.K., driven by continued recovery. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Further, expansion of the gross margins bodes well. Henry Schein exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, Henry Schein continued to experience delivery and installation delays in the U.S. traditional dental equipment business during the reported quarter. The rise in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

