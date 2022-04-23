Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading Down 0.8%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.11) to €19.40 ($20.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

