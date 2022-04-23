Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €105.60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

