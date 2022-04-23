Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

