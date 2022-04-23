Head-To-Head Analysis: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ardmore Shipping and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eneti 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 151.27%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $192.48 million 0.98 -$36.83 million ($1.12) -5.06 Eneti $139.23 million 0.48 $26.08 million $3.97 1.48

Eneti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -19.14% -11.74% -4.99% Eneti 17.35% 1.18% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti beats Ardmore Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc. engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

