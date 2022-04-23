HC Wainwright Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $48.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

