Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

