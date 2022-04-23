Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

HALO opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

