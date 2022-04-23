GYEN 1-Day Volume Tops $120,242.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $21.25 million and $120,242.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.89 or 0.07445818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.46 or 0.99958961 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

