Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.77.

GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

