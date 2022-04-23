Graviton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,944.00 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.34 or 0.07397150 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.79 or 1.00175042 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.