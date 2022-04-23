Golff Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Golff has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

