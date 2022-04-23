Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 2.65% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

GCOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,107. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.