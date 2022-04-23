Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given New €17.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

About Getlink (Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

