Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.76 billion-$21.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.80 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.70-7.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

