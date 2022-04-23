General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in General Mills by 1,798.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

