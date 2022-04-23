GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

OTC TPRFF opened at $4.40 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

