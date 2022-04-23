GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.72 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

