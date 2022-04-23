Game.com Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,853.00 (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $24,853.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00104216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

