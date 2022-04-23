Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

