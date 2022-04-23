Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
