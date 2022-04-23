Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 5.3%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHATGet Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 206,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 581,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

