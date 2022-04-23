Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($45.77).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRE shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FRE remained flat at $€35.00 ($37.63) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,843 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

