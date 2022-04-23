Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 45,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 179,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,387,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,831,000 after buying an additional 10,308,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,826,000 after buying an additional 3,169,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 86,105 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,698,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter.

