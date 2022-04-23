Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

