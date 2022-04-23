Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

