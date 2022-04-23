Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Forward Air accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $82,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $92.83. 246,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,945. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

