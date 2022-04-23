Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

