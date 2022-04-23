Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

