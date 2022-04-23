Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

