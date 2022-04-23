Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $13,056,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,634,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 252,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,622,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 1,700,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.