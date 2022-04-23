FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

