Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.