FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,731,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

