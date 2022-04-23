First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE:FPL opened at $6.47 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.