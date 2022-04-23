First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FPL opened at $6.47 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.