First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

