First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,003,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,513. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.