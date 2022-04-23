Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.10.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$36.47 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$29.71 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250 over the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

