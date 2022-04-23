Financial Survey: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 138.50%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $955.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Tesla.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 21.41 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -12.07 Tesla $53.82 billion 18.75 $5.52 billion $4.90 205.11

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Tesla 10.25% 20.36% 9.68%

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats Lion Electric on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

