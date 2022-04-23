Financial Survey: Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lilium alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lilium and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40 AeroVironment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 16,213.58 -$486.29 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.47 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,891.70

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Lilium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.