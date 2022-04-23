Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Cut by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

