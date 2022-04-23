FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

