Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exagen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

